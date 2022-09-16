Top 12 Best Browser Games on the Internet

Sometimes you can’t boot up your favorite AAA game on Steam, Epic Games Store, or on your preferred console. Most likely, when you’re at work or in school. Well, fear not, because we’re here to run you through the best browser games on the internet that you should be checking out. Frog Fractions Many flash/browser games are often played for a few seconds before something else catches your eye in the side-bar and you click away. The game you’re playing becomes lost in cyberspace. Not the case for Frog Fractions. What begins as a simple game quickly evolves into an epic adventure filled with intrigue and ridiculousness. Talking about the game any further would spoil the grand adventure that awaits. So do yourself a favor and play it now.

Cookie Clicker Why hassle with the act of actually playing the game when you can play the game that plays itself? Enter Cookie Clicker, the cookie empire-building simulator. The mechanics are simple – every click gains you a cookie. Earn enough cookies and you have the ability to upgrade your cookie gathering prowess. What begins as opening a few corner bakeries to grow your doughy reach quickly transforms into hiring countless workers to toil away inside the cookie mines on a desolate planet to harvest cookies for your budding empire, each second spent in game amassing billions of cookies. Perfect for play in an office setting. Not that you’d ever do such a thing.

Tetris It’s simple, fun, and addicting. You know it and love it. It’s Tetris. This Russian classic that transcends time is now readily playable on any browser that runs flash.The gameplay is simple and fun, and you’ll find yourself saying, “one more level,” all too often. Just remember to at least try and pay attention in class. And please, whatever you do – don’t forget those TPS reports.

Agar.io A simple game that teaches the life-long lesson: there’s always a bigger fish, or, in this case, circle. In Agar.io, you play a small circle and your goal is to get as big as possible. To do so, you simple have to eat smaller circles and grow bigger. Sound easy? You just have to watch out for the hundreds of other players playing the game at the same time. And some people have been playing for quite some time. Stay vigilant!

Slither.io Much like Agar.io, Slither.io is another game that reinforces the notion of “hunt or be hunted.” In this game, you play a worm that grows by eating smaller pellets and smaller worms. As you grow, so too does your tail. But stay cautious! Other players are growing as well, and looking to end your growth-spurt pre-maturely.

Browser Quest Browser Quest simplifies the complex systems and mechanics of a traditional MMORPG like World of Warcraft and conveniently makes it playable in your browser with this semi-MMORPG. Fight monsters, earn loot, and meet other players in this point-and-click adventure.

Robot Unicorn Attack Evolution The crazy minds over at Adult Swim have concocted a brilliant endless runner that commits to an aesthetic of shining clouds, sweeping landscapes, and brilliant rainbows. Double-jump and use your unicorn powers to traverse the fallen stars or risk crashing and burning in a tale reminiscent of Icarus himself.

Abobo’s Big Adventure Abobo’s Big Adventure is a parody tribute to 8-bit side-scrolling beat ’em ups from the glory days of the NES. If you’re a fan of River City Ransom, Streets of Rage, or Double Dragon; do yourself a favor and play this browser game that’s sure to make you smile. And it’s not just clever – it’s fun! If you’re a sucker for old-school graphics, then you’ll love Abobo’s Big Adventure.

Wonderputt In your search for the perfect online browser game, you’ve undoubtedly sampled some mini-golf games. Some better than others, but none quite intricate or clever enough to captivate you. Look no further, for Wonderputt is here. Wonderputt doesn’t do much different from other browser mini-golf games, but one key difference is its dedication to crazy courses. Wonderputt promises to keep you engaged for class-sessions to come.