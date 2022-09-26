A Dreadful Halle Berry Sci-Fi Movie Crashes Its Way Back to the Top of Streaming

Movies about the end of time and the apocalypse have been popular for a while now, as mankind just can’t help but wonder how and when it is all going to end. And while there’s been some great movies to come from the concept, like Interstellar and 12 Monkeys, unfortunately, most of the time, the genre is responsible for some real stinkers – I’m looking at you Geostorm

Just because a movie is bad, though, doesn’t mean that people won’t like turning their brains off and watching the mindless fun. In fact, when it comes to Hulu subscribers, many viewers enjoy it so much that they’ve managed to bring a widely panned sci-fi movie about the Moon crashing into the earth, back to life.

Yes, that’s right, Moonfall is the number one most streamed movie on Hulu this week, all according to FlixPatrol’s most recent Top 10 list. The film managed to beat out titles like Elivs, Prey, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on the platform, which is no easy feat.

Moonfall originally debuted back in January 2022, receiving mediocre to bad reviews from viewers and critics alike. Despite starring plenty of notable actors, including Halle Berry, Michael Pena, and John Bradley, this film about the conspiracy theorist and aliens only got a 5.3/10 on IMDB and a 38 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes (and it would have been 37 percent if it weren’t for Aiden O’Brien).

Even with these bad scores, it seems fans are enjoying it. Be sure to let us know if you’re one of them in the comments below.

Featured Image Source: Lionsgate

