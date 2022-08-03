We have all of the known answers for the YouTube video under 60 seconds crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Step aside, Wordle. Crossword puzzles are still some of the best and challenging word puzzles you can attempt today, and you don’t have to rely completely on RNG to get the word right. If you’re able to decipher the crossword clue and read between the lines, you’ll be able to solve it in no time at all. That being said, if you’re having difficulty figuring out today’s answer and need some assistance, we’re here to help break it down for you.

Take a look below to find the answer to YouTube video under 60 seconds crossword clue. Make sure to check the letter count, whack it in your grid if it’s correct, and just like that you’ll be ready to move onto some of the other answers. When you get one, other answers can become much easier to get thanks to letters that show up in both words. Fingers crossed this helps you on your way to completing it!

YouTube Video Under 60 Seconds Crossword Answer

The answer to the YouTube video under 60 seconds crossword clue is:

SHORT (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

YouTube video under 60 seconds Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SHORT?

A YouTube Short is any video clip that falls under 60 seconds. Short itself is an adjective for measuring a small distance from end to end, or lasting or taking a small amount of time.

And that’s all there is to the crossword clue answer. Need more crossword help? Check out Twinfinite’s crossword section. We’ve also got plenty of answer guides for other daily word puzzles, like today’s Wordle answer, Byrdle clue and answer, and Jumble answer, too.