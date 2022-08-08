We have all of the known answers for the Word before power or pretzel crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Word Before Power Or Pretzel Crossword Answer

The answer to the Word before power or pretzel crossword clue is:

SOFT (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 8, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

What is SOFT?

Soft means that something is easy to mould, cut, compress or fold. In other words, it’s not hard or firm to the touch.

