We have all of the known answers for the Untainted crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue? You’re probably not alone. Most crossword puzzles are usually quite straightforward and easy, but when they get hard, it can cause quite the conundrum. Don’t worry, though. We’re not gonna leave you hanging, and you won’t have to agonize over the answer for the rest of the day. We’re to help you out with some guiding clues and hints to help you reach the correct answer and you can get on with your life after that.

But enough about the brilliance of crosswords. Below, you’ll find the Untainted crossword clue answers listed. Where there are multiple answers provided, you’ll want to use the top answer listed in your crossword grid today. The answers below it are for older puzzles where the clue was also used.

Untainted Crossword Answer

The answer to the Untainted crossword clue is:

PURE (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 8, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Untainted Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PURE?

Pure means that something is not mixed or adulterated with any other substance or materials. For example, you might say that water is pure because it’s not tainted by any chemicals or other liquids.

