We have all of the known answers for the This Greek letter: ψ crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

This Greek Letter: ψ Crossword Answer

The answer to the This Greek letter: ψ crossword clue is:

PSI (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 2, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

This Greek letter: ψ Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PSI?

Psi is the twenty-third letter of the Greek alphabet. It can also be used as a noun for supposed parapsychological or psychic faculties or phenomena.

