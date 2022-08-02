We have all of the known answers for the “That hurt!” crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue and need a bit of help? This guide will talk you through what the answer is for today’s crossword clue and the letter count to help you complete the puzzle. Everyone is bound to come across a crossword clue that they just can’t figure out, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking out some guidance when this does happen. Don’t let that one pesky clue get in the way of your daily crossword glory! So, without further ado, let’s dive into the answers.

The answer to “That hurt!” crossword clue is listed below. By using this answer, you can fill in that part of your grid, which may then give you more hints at other clues you’ve been having trouble trying to figure out the answer to. Just one answer can have a knock-on effect in a crossword and lead to a solution streak. We’re not sure if that’s a term in the crossword world, but it should be.

“That Hurt!” Crossword Answer

The answer to the “That hurt!” crossword clue is:

OUCH (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 2, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

“That hurt!” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is OUCH?

Ouch is an exclamation used to express pain. For example, you might say ouch if your burned your finger on the stove.

