We have all of the known answers for the Symbol on Israel’s flag crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles have been around for decades, and they still stand out as one of the best word games you can play in your spare time today. They’re at just the right level of difficulty, and they serve as fun brainteasers you can attempt in the morning, before you get started on your day proper. Of course, they’re not always fun and games especially when you get stuck, and that’s where we come in. We’re here to help you out with today’s crossword puzzle clue in case you find yourself completely stumped.

You can check out the Symbol on Israel’s flag crossword clue below. You can make sure it’s absolutely correct by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid. That way, if for whatever reason there is a mistake, you won’t need to make a mess of your crossword puzzle. Where multiple answers are provided, you’ll want to choose the top one. This occurs when the clue has been used for multiple puzzles.

Symbol On Israel’s Flag Crossword Answer

The answer to the Symbol on Israel’s flag crossword clue is:

STAR (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 10, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Symbol on Israel’s flag Crossword Clue FAQ

What is STAR?

A star is a fixed luminous point in the night sky which is a large, remote incandescent body like the sun. In relation to the star on Israel’s flag, this is meant to represent the Star of David, a significant symbol in the Jewish religion.

There you have everything you need to know about this crossword clue. If you’re looking for more, Twinfinite’s crossword section has everything you’re looking for. But we haven’t just left it there. You can find today’s Jumble answer, Byrdle clue and answer and Wordle answer guides updated on a daily basis, should you need a helping hand with your puzzle game conundrums.