Symbol Carved On A Pole Crossword Answer

The answer to the Symbol carved on a pole crossword clue is:

TOTEM (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 9, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Symbol carved on a pole Crossword Clue FAQ

What is TOTEM?

A totem is a natural object or animal that is believed by a particular society to have spiritual significance and that is adopted by it as an emblem. It’s a spirit being, sacred object, or symbol that serves as an emblem of a group or people, such as a family, clan, linear, or tribe.

