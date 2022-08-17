We have all of the known answers for the See 4-Across crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Step aside, Wordle. Crossword puzzles are still some of the best and challenging word puzzles you can attempt today, and you don’t have to rely completely on RNG to get the word right. If you’re able to decipher the crossword clue and read between the lines, you’ll be able to solve it in no time at all. That being said, if you’re having difficulty figuring out today’s answer and need some assistance, we’re here to help break it down for you.

You can find the See 4-Across crossword clue below. If there’s more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used across a few different puzzles. In these instances, the top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle. You can make sure that you’ve got the correct one by checking the letter count will fit in the grid of today’s puzzle.

See 4-Across Crossword Answer

The answer to the See 4-Across crossword clue is:

READS (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 17, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

See 4-Across Crossword Clue FAQ

What is READS?

Reads is a verb meaning to look at and comprehend the meaning of something written or printed by interpreting the characters or symbols of which it is composed.

