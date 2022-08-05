We have all of the known answers for the Rice or corn crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

There’s nothing more frustrating than thinking you’ve got a crossword puzzle clue all figured out, only to realize that your answer isn’t quite right. Maybe you’re just one letter off, or maybe your answer isn’t fitting in with the rest of the answers you’ve already committed to. Well, we’ve been there and we know it can be aggravating. Let’s break down the clue and work towards the correct answer together.

Let’s cut to the chase though, here’s the Rice or corn crossword clue. If you find more than one answer provided, make sure to use the top one. This happens when the clue has been used in various different puzzles, so the answers are listed in chronological order from most recent to oldest.

Rice Or Corn Crossword Answer

The answer to the Rice or corn crossword clue is:

CROP (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 5, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Rice or corn Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CROP?

A crop is a cultivated plant that is grown on a large scale commercially. This can include cereals, fruits, or vegetables. It can also be used as a noun for a group or amount of related people or things appearing or happening at one time.

