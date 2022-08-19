We have all of the known answers for the Offended crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles can stump even the most knowledgeable people who spend hours and hours playing word games. That’s just how it goes. Everyone is bound to run into that one puzzle they just can’t crack on their own eventually, but never fear, that’s where we come in. There’s no shame in seeking out a bit of help when you’re stuck, and we’re here to help you decipher today’s crossword clue to get you to your final answer.

You’ll find a complete list of Offended crossword clue answers below. More often than not, this will be one answer. However, where there’s more than one listed, you’ll want to use the top answer for today’s puzzle. The answers below it are for older puzzles when the same clue was used. You can check you’ve got the right answer by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid.

Offended Crossword Answer

The answer to the Offended crossword clue is:

HURT (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Offended Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HURT?

Hurt is a verb meaning to cause pain or injury to someone or something. It can also mean to be detrimental to someone or something.

Looking for more handy crossword guides? Well, there’s plenty more where that came from over at Twinfinite’s crossword clue section. We’ve also got Wordle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides too to help you crack these daily conundrums.