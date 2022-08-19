We have all of the known answers for the Oenology: the study of ___ crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Oenology: The Study Of ___ Crossword Answer

The answer to the Oenology: the study of ___ crossword clue is:

WINES (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Oenology: the study of ___ Crossword Clue FAQ

What is WINES?

Wines are an alcoholic drink made from fermented grape juice. It can come in red, white or rose as the three general ‘types,’ though there are plenty of variants within each of these, too.

