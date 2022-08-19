We have all of the known answers for the Nickname for mom’s sister crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles have been around for decades, and they still stand out as one of the best word games you can play in your spare time today. They’re at just the right level of difficulty, and they serve as fun brainteasers you can attempt in the morning, before you get started on your day proper. Of course, they’re not always fun and games especially when you get stuck, and that’s where we come in. We’re here to help you out with today’s crossword puzzle clue in case you find yourself completely stumped.

So let’s get to what you’re after, the Nickname for mom’s sister crossword clue can be found below. In the rare instance that you find more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used in a number of different crossword puzzles. The top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle in these cases, and you can make sure it’s the right one by checking the letter count fits.

Nickname For Mom’s Sister Crossword Answer

The answer to the Nickname for mom’s sister crossword clue is:

AUNTY (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Nickname for mom’s sister Crossword Clue FAQ

What is AUNTY?

An auntie or aunty is another term for aunt, meaning the sister of one’s father or mother or the wife of one’s uncle. It can also be used informally as the name for an unrelated adult female friend, especially of a child.

There you have everything you need to know about this crossword clue. If you’re looking for more, Twinfinite’s crossword section has everything you’re looking for. But we haven’t just left it there. You can find today’s Jumble answer, Byrdle clue and answer and Wordle answer guides updated on a daily basis, should you need a helping hand with your puzzle game conundrums.