We have all of the known answers for the Marathon handout crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles can stump even the most knowledgeable people who spend hours and hours playing word games. That’s just how it goes. Everyone is bound to run into that one puzzle they just can’t crack on their own eventually, but never fear, that’s where we come in. There’s no shame in seeking out a bit of help when you’re stuck, and we’re here to help you decipher today’s crossword clue to get you to your final answer.

You can find the Marathon handout crossword clue below. If there’s more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used across a few different puzzles. In these instances, the top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle. You can make sure that you’ve got the correct one by checking the letter count will fit in the grid of today’s puzzle.

Marathon Handout Crossword Answer

The answer to the Marathon handout crossword clue is:

WATER (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 9, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Marathon handout Crossword Clue FAQ

What is WATER?

Water is a colorless, transparent, odorless liquid that forms the seas, lakes, rivers and rain and is the basis of the fluids of living organisms.

We’ve got plenty more of these handy solution guides in Twinfinite’s Crossword section. We also have related posts you may enjoy for other games, such as the daily Jumble answers, Wordle answer, and Byrdle clue and answer.