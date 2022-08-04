We have all of the known answers for the Looney Tunes pig crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s crossword puzzle, don’t be too hard on yourself. Crossword puzzles are usually simple in nature, but they do have a tendency to just throw you a curveball every once in a while, and they have the potential to really just stump you for hours on end. There’s absolutely no shame in looking up the answer or other hints to help you along, however, and that’s where we come in. Let’s get into today’s clue as we guide you towards the correct answer.

Let’s cut to the chase though, here’s the Looney Tunes pig crossword clue. If you find more than one answer provided, make sure to use the top one. This happens when the clue has been used in various different puzzles, so the answers are listed in chronological order from most recent to oldest.

Looney Tunes Pig Crossword Answer

The answer to the Looney Tunes pig crossword clue is:

PORKY (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 4, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Looney Tunes pig Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PORKY?

Porky Pig is one of the characters in the Looney Tunes. He dons a smart blue blazer and a red bowtie and is known for his stuttering ‘Th-th-th-that’s all, folks!’ closing line seen in the show.

If you found this crossword clue guide helpful, be sure to check out more of Twinfinite’s crossword clue answer guides here. We’ve also got today’s Wordle answer, Byrdle clue and answer, and Jumble answer, too.