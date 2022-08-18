We have all of the known answers for the Like some Mexican pyramids crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

If you’re finding yourself a bit stuck with today’s crossword puzzle clue, there’s no need to fear. Most of these clues are easy to decipher, but every so often, you’ll run into one that just completely stumps you for some reason. Not to worry, though, we’re here to help you get those brain juices flowing as we break down the clue and help you arrive at the final answer.

You can find the Like some Mexican pyramids crossword clue below. If there’s more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used across a few different puzzles. In these instances, the top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle. You can make sure that you’ve got the correct one by checking the letter count will fit in the grid of today’s puzzle.

Like Some Mexican Pyramids Crossword Answer

The answer to the Like some Mexican pyramids crossword clue is:

AZTEC (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Like some Mexican pyramids Crossword Clue FAQ

What is AZTEC?

Aztec is a noun for a member of the indigenous people dominant in Mexico before the Spanish conquest of the 16th century. It’s also an extinct language of the Aztecs, a Uto-Aztecan language from which modern Nahuatl is descended.

Need some more help with today’s crossword answers? Then be sure to head on over to Twinfinite’s crossword section. For fans of other word games and daily puzzles, we’ve got your covered with today’s Wordle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer.