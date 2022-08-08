We have all of the known answers for the Like many summer coffee orders crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s crossword puzzle, don’t be too hard on yourself. Crossword puzzles are usually simple in nature, but they do have a tendency to just throw you a curveball every once in a while, and they have the potential to really just stump you for hours on end. There’s absolutely no shame in looking up the answer or other hints to help you along, however, and that’s where we come in. Let’s get into today’s clue as we guide you towards the correct answer.

Just below, you’ll find the complete list of answers to Like many summer coffee orders crossword clue. Is there more than one listed? That’s because the same clue has been used in different puzzles. Should you see a few answers listed, the one at the very top is the one that’s correct for this puzzle. Make sure that the letter count fits in the grid to be absolutely sure you’ve got the right one.

Like Many Summer Coffee Orders Crossword Answer

The answer to the Like many summer coffee orders crossword clue is:

ICED (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 8, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Like many summer coffee orders Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ICED?

Iced means that something is cooled in or containing pieces of ice. For example, you may order an ice latte in the summer months which is a cold latte with ice cubes in it.

