We have all of the known answers for the Increased crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles can stump even the most knowledgeable people who spend hours and hours playing word games. That’s just how it goes. Everyone is bound to run into that one puzzle they just can’t crack on their own eventually, but never fear, that’s where we come in. There’s no shame in seeking out a bit of help when you’re stuck, and we’re here to help you decipher today’s crossword clue to get you to your final answer.

You can find the Increased crossword clue below. If there’s more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used across a few different puzzles. In these instances, the top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle. You can make sure that you’ve got the correct one by checking the letter count will fit in the grid of today’s puzzle.

Increased Crossword Answer

The answer to the Increased crossword clue is:

UPPED (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 17, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Increased Crossword Clue FAQ

What is UPPED?

Upped is a verb meaning to do something unexpectedly. It can also mean to increase by a level or amount. For example, you might say that he upped and left her, or that the salary was upped by 10% for the following year.

Need more of our convenient crossword guides? Head on over to Twinfinite’s crossword section to find more of exactly that. We’ve even got Jumble answer, Byrdle clue and answer and Wordle answer guides which are updated on a daily basis to help you keep your streaks going strong.