We have all of the known answers for the Hoppy beers, for short crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Picture this: you’re enjoying a lovely cup of coffee in the morning, and you’re thinking you’ll just knock out today’s crossword puzzle quickly before getting on with your day. Except, the crossword clue seems virtually impossible to crack and you have no idea where to even begin. That’s an awful situation to be in, which is why we’re here to help guide you through the process and arrive at the correct crossword answer. Let’s get into it.

The answer to Hoppy beers, for short crossword clue can be found below. Where more than one answer is listed, you’ll want to use the top answer provided for today’s puzzle. This happens when the clue has been used in multiple puzzles. Make sure that the letter count for the answer fits in your crossword grid and you’ll be all set.

Hoppy Beers, For Short Crossword Answer

The answer to the Hoppy beers, for short crossword clue is:

IPAS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 11, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Hoppy beers, for short Crossword Clue FAQ

What is IPAS?

An IPA is an abbreviation for an Indian Pale Ale beer. This is a type of light-colored beer with a typically higher than average alcohol and hop content.

