Guacamole Ingredient Crossword Answer

The answer to the Guacamole ingredient crossword clue is:

ONION (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Guacamole ingredient Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ONION?

Onion is a noun for a swollen edible bulb used as a vegetable, having a pungent taste and smell. It is composed of multiple concentric layers. A shallot is a variety of onion.

