Step aside, Wordle. Crossword puzzles are still some of the best and challenging word puzzles you can attempt today, and you don’t have to rely completely on RNG to get the word right. If you’re able to decipher the crossword clue and read between the lines, you’ll be able to solve it in no time at all. That being said, if you’re having difficulty figuring out today’s answer and need some assistance, we’re here to help break it down for you.

So let’s get to what you’re after, the Green forest mat crossword clue can be found below. In the rare instance that you find more than one answer listed, it’s because the clue has been used in a number of different crossword puzzles. The top answer is the one you’ll want to use for today’s puzzle in these cases, and you can make sure it’s the right one by checking the letter count fits.

Green Forest Mat Crossword Answer

The answer to the Green forest mat crossword clue is:

MOSS (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 10, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Green forest mat Crossword Clue FAQ

What is MOSS?

Moss is a small flowerless green plant that lacks roots as they’re commonly described. It grows in damp habitats and reproduces by releasing sports from stalked capsules. It often covers a forest floor.

