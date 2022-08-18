We have all of the known answers for the Foggy mental state crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Life’s greatest pleasures are usually the most simple of them all… like cracking a particularly challenging crossword puzzle clue and arriving at the answer all by yourself. Alas, things aren’t always that easy. Every so often, you’re bound to come across a clue that you just can’t crack, or a puzzle that you don’t even know where to begin with. That’s where we come in, as we’ll help to break down the clue and guide you towards the final answer.

Just below, you’ll find the complete list of answers to Foggy mental state crossword clue. Is there more than one listed? That’s because the same clue has been used in different puzzles. Should you see a few answers listed, the one at the very top is the one that’s correct for this puzzle. Make sure that the letter count fits in the grid to be absolutely sure you’ve got the right one.

Foggy Mental State Crossword Answer

The answer to the Foggy mental state crossword clue is:

HAZE (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Foggy mental state Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HAZE?

Haze is a slight obscuration of the lower atmosphere, typically cause by fine suspended particles. It can also be a state of mental confusion, for example you may say that you were in a haze in the morning because you hadn’t properly woken up yet.

