Fencing Blade Crossword Answer

The answer to the Fencing blade crossword clue is:

EPEE (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 17, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Fencing blade Crossword Clue FAQ

What is EPEE?

An Epee is a sharp-pointed duelling sword which has its end blunted and is used in fencing.

