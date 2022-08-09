We have all of the known answers for the Director Coen crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles have been around for decades, and they still stand out as one of the best word games you can play in your spare time today. They’re at just the right level of difficulty, and they serve as fun brainteasers you can attempt in the morning, before you get started on your day proper. Of course, they’re not always fun and games especially when you get stuck, and that’s where we come in. We’re here to help you out with today’s crossword puzzle clue in case you find yourself completely stumped.

Let’s cut to the chase though, here’s the Director Coen crossword clue. If you find more than one answer provided, make sure to use the top one. This happens when the clue has been used in various different puzzles, so the answers are listed in chronological order from most recent to oldest.

Director Coen Crossword Answer

The answer to the Director Coen crossword clue is:

ETHAN (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 9, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Director Coen Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ETHAN?

Ethan Coen is a director best known for movies such as No Country for Old Men, The Big Lebowski, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. He worked with his brother, Joel Coen on many of these and the are known for films which span many genres and styles which they subvert or parody.

