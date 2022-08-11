We have all of the known answers for the Count Dracula’s covering crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Crossword puzzles have been around for decades, and they still stand out as one of the best word games you can play in your spare time today. They’re at just the right level of difficulty, and they serve as fun brainteasers you can attempt in the morning, before you get started on your day proper. Of course, they’re not always fun and games especially when you get stuck, and that’s where we come in. We’re here to help you out with today’s crossword puzzle clue in case you find yourself completely stumped.

You’ll find a complete list of Count Dracula’s covering crossword clue answers below. More often than not, this will be one answer. However, where there’s more than one listed, you’ll want to use the top answer for today’s puzzle. The answers below it are for older puzzles when the same clue was used. You can check you’ve got the right answer by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid.

Count Dracula’s Covering Crossword Answer

The answer to the Count Dracula’s covering crossword clue is:

CLOAK (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 11, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Count Dracula’s covering Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CLOAK?

A cloak is a sleeveless outdoor overgarment that hands loosely from the shoulders. Count Dracula’s is often seen to be black with a red lining, or just entirely black.

