We have all of the known answers for the Corner chess piece crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

There’s nothing more frustrating than thinking you’ve got a crossword puzzle clue all figured out, only to realize that your answer isn’t quite right. Maybe you’re just one letter off, or maybe your answer isn’t fitting in with the rest of the answers you’ve already committed to. Well, we’ve been there and we know it can be aggravating. Let’s break down the clue and work towards the correct answer together.

You’ll find a complete list of Corner chess piece crossword clue answers below. More often than not, this will be one answer. However, where there’s more than one listed, you’ll want to use the top answer for today’s puzzle. The answers below it are for older puzzles when the same clue was used. You can check you’ve got the right answer by checking the letter count before you write it into your grid.

Corner Chess Piece Crossword Answer

The answer to the Corner chess piece crossword clue is:

ROOK (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 4, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Corner chess piece Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ROOK?

In chess, the Rook is also known as the ‘Castle’ and can move in vertical or horizontal lines across the board as many as is possible without hitting another piece.

A rook can also be a Eurasian crow with black plumage and a bare face, which is found nesting in colonies in treetops.

