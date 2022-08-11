We have all of the known answers for the Connecticut senator Murphy crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Connecticut Senator Murphy Crossword Answer

The answer to the Connecticut senator Murphy crossword clue is:

CHRIS (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 11, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Connecticut senator Murphy Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CHRIS?

Chris Murphy is an American lawyer, author and politician serving as the junior United States senator from Connecticut since 2013. He is a member of the Democratic Party and has previously served in the United States House of the Representatives, representing Connecticut’s 5th congressional district from 2007 to 2013.

