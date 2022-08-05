We have all of the known answers for the Confess (to) crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Step aside, Wordle. Crossword puzzles are still some of the best and challenging word puzzles you can attempt today, and you don’t have to rely completely on RNG to get the word right. If you’re able to decipher the crossword clue and read between the lines, you’ll be able to solve it in no time at all. That being said, if you’re having difficulty figuring out today’s answer and need some assistance, we’re here to help break it down for you.

Just below, you’ll find the complete list of answers to Confess (to) crossword clue. Is there more than one listed? That’s because the same clue has been used in different puzzles. Should you see a few answers listed, the one at the very top is the one that’s correct for this puzzle. Make sure that the letter count fits in the grid to be absolutely sure you’ve got the right one.

Confess (to) Crossword Answer

The answer to the Confess (to) crossword clue is:

OWNUP (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 5, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Confess (to) Crossword Clue FAQ

What is OWNUP?

To own up to something means to admit that you’ve done something. It’s often used in a more negative connotation, such as you’ve made a mistake that could be costly and you own up to your boss that it was you that did it.

