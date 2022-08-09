We have all of the known answers for the Church songs crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Even if you’re not that into word games, crossword puzzles are still a pretty fun and useful game people should get into the habit of playing. They’re great for testing your general knowledge, as well as helping you learn cool and useful new facts about the world around you. They can get pretty challenging and obtuse at times, though, so if you’re struggling with cracking the crossword clue for today, have no fear. Here’s what you need to know.

Below, you’ll find the Church songs crossword clue you can put straight into your crossword grid for today’s puzzle. If you find multiple answers listed, simply use the top one. The ones below it are answers for when the clue has been used in previous puzzles. You can make sure you’ve got the right one by checking the letter count, as a final check!

Church Songs Crossword Answer

The answer to the Church songs crossword clue is:

HYMNS (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 9, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Church songs Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HYMNS?

A hymn is a religious song or poem of praise to God or a god. More often than not, hymns are sung in Church as part of a religious service.

