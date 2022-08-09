We have all of the known answers for the Celtic language that uses “w” as a vowel crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Celtic Language That Uses “w” As A Vowel Crossword Answer

The answer to the Celtic language that uses “w” as a vowel crossword clue is:

WELSH (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 9, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Celtic language that uses “w” as a vowel Crossword Clue FAQ

What is WELSH?

Welsh is a Celtic language of the Brittonic subgroup that is native to the Welsh people. It is spoken natively in Wales, and by some in England.

