B.L.T. Condiment Crossword Answer

The answer to the B.L.T. condiment crossword clue is:

MAYO (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 4, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

B.L.T. condiment Crossword Clue FAQ

What is MAYO?

Mayo is short for mayonnaise, a condiment made primarily from egg yolks, beaten with oil, vinegar and then seasoned.

