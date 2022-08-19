We have all of the known answers for the Ave. crossers crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s crossword puzzle, don’t be too hard on yourself. Crossword puzzles are usually simple in nature, but they do have a tendency to just throw you a curveball every once in a while, and they have the potential to really just stump you for hours on end. There’s absolutely no shame in looking up the answer or other hints to help you along, however, and that’s where we come in. Let’s get into today’s clue as we guide you towards the correct answer.

But enough about the brilliance of crosswords. Below, you’ll find the Ave. crossers crossword clue answers listed. Where there are multiple answers provided, you’ll want to use the top answer listed in your crossword grid today. The answers below it are for older puzzles where the clue was also used.

Ave. Crossers Crossword Answer

The answer to the Ave. crossers crossword clue is:

STS (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Ave. crossers Crossword Clue FAQ

What is STS?

STS is a serologic test for syphilis.

Need some more help with today’s crossword answers? Then be sure to head on over to Twinfinite’s crossword section. For fans of other word games and daily puzzles, we’ve got your covered with today’s Wordle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer.