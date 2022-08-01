We have all of the known answers for the Animal symbol of Taurus crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Animal Symbol Of Taurus Crossword Answer

The answer to the Animal symbol of Taurus crossword clue is:

BULL (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on August 1, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Animal symbol of Taurus Crossword Clue FAQ

What is BULL?

A bull is an uncastrated male bovine animal. It’s more muscular and aggressive than the females of the same species.

