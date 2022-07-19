We have all of the known answers for the You shouldn’t judge it by its cover crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a crossword is a fun and rewarding way to test out your critical thinking and vocabulary skills.

The complete list of answers to the You shouldn't judge it by its cover crossword clue can be found below.

You Shouldn’t Judge It By Its Cover Crossword Answer

The answer to the You shouldn’t judge it by its cover crossword clue is:

ABOOK (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

You shouldn’t judge it by its cover Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ABOOK?

A book is a noun defined as written or printed work consisting of pages glued or sewn together along one side and bound in covers. The saying ‘You shouldn’t judge a book by its cover’ means that you shouldn’t take and judge something at face value, as often you can be surprised by something or someone once you get to know them.

