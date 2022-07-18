We have all of the known answers for the Wedding words crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Wedding Words Crossword Answer

The answer to the Wedding words crossword clue is:

IDO (3 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Wedding words Crossword Clue FAQ

What is IDO?

I do is a phrase typically spoken at the end of traditional wedding vows, affirming that the speaker intends to adhere to those vows.

