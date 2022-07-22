We have all of the known answers for the Undemanding, as a job crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

You know what they say, completing a crossword a day keeps the doctor a way. In fact, I don’t think anyone actually says that, but it’s still an enjoyable brain workout that’ll test your vocabulary skills and general knowledge. From time to time, though, you’ll come across a crossword clue that you just can’t figure out. That’s where we come to the rescue, as this guide will give you the answer for today’s crossword clue, as well as the letter count, to help you complete the entire puzzle.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of answers to the Undemanding, as a job crossword clue. If there are more than one answer listed, it’s because the same clue’s used across various different puzzles. Where this happens, the top answer is the one correct for this puzzle. The best way to check this for yourself is to take a look at the letter count and make sure it fits in the grid.

Undemanding, As A Job Crossword Answer

The answer to the Undemanding, as a job crossword clue is:

CUSHY (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 22, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Undemanding, as a job Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CUSHY?

Cushy means that a job doesn’t really require you to do much, is easy and secure and also suggests that the job is well paid for the work required.

