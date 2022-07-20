We have all of the known answers for the Tip off crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Tip Off Crossword Answer

The answer to the Tip off crossword clue is:

WARN (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 20, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Tip off Crossword Clue FAQ

What is WARN?

Warn is a verb meaning to inform someone in advance of a possible danger, problem, or other unpleasant situation. For example, you may warn your friend of the implications of the unstable condition of the economy, or of trying to ride on the back of a lion… please don’t do that.

