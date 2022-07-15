We have all of the known answers for the Takes a load off crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Completing a daily crossword puzzle can be a great way to test your brain, improve your vocabulary and pass a bit of time on your commutes to and from work. There’s always going to be one pesky crossword clue, though, that goes and ruins your fun. Well, Twinfinite is here to help you out, as we’ll give you today’s crossword clue to help you complete the puzzle.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of answers to the Takes a load off crossword clue. If there are more than one answer listed, it’s because the same clue’s used across various different puzzles. Where this happens, the top answer is the one correct for this puzzle. The best way to check this for yourself is to take a look at the letter count and make sure it fits in the grid.

Takes A Load Off Crossword Answer

The answer to the Takes a load off crossword clue is:

RESTS (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 15, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Takes a load off Crossword Clue FAQ

What is RESTS?

Rests is a verb meaning to stop working or movement in order to relax, sleep, or recover strength. For example, you may say that your head rests on the pillow while you’re laying down on the couch.

