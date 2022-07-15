We have all of the known answers for the Symbol between “I” and “NY” crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Symbol Between “I” And “NY” Crossword Answer

The answer to the Symbol between “I” and “NY” crossword clue is:

HEART (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 15, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Symbol between “I” and “NY” Crossword Clue FAQ

What is HEART?

The heart is a major organ in the body that is used to pump blood around the body and generally keeps us alive. A symbol of a heart is used to show affection for something, so in this case, the person loves New York. It’s a classic phrase seen on merchandise over the years that still goes on to this day.

