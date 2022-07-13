We have all of the known answers for the Stone’s ___ (short distance) crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Stuck on today’s crossword clue and need a bit of help? This guide will talk you through what the answer is for today’s crossword clue and the letter count to help you complete the puzzle. Everyone is bound to come across a crossword clue that they just can’t figure out, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking out some guidance when this does happen. Don’t let that one pesky clue get in the way of your daily crossword glory! So, without further ado, let’s dive into the answers.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of answers to the Stone’s ___ (short distance) crossword clue. If there are more than one answer listed, it’s because the same clue’s used across various different puzzles. Where this happens, the top answer is the one correct for this puzzle. The best way to check this for yourself is to take a look at the letter count and make sure it fits in the grid.

Stone’s ___ (short Distance) Crossword Answer

The answer to the Stone’s ___ (short distance) crossword clue is:

THROW (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 13, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Stone’s ___ (short distance) Crossword Clue FAQ

What is THROW?

Throw is a verb meaning to propel (something) with force through the air by a movement of the arm and hand.

And that’s all there is to the crossword clue answer. Need more crossword help? Check out Twinfinite’s crossword section. We’ve also got plenty of answer guides for other daily word puzzles, like today’s Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Byrdle clue and answer, and Jumble answer, too.

Related Posts