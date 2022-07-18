We have all of the known answers for the Signed, as a contract crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

You know what they say, completing a crossword a day keeps the doctor a way. In fact, I don’t think anyone actually says that, but it’s still an enjoyable brain workout that’ll test your vocabulary skills and general knowledge. From time to time, though, you’ll come across a crossword clue that you just can’t figure out. That’s where we come to the rescue, as this guide will give you the answer for today’s crossword clue, as well as the letter count, to help you complete the entire puzzle.

The complete list of answers to the Signed, as a contract crossword clue can be found below. In instances where more than one answer is provided, it’s because the clue is used in multiple puzzles. To ensure you’ve got the right one for your puzzle, we recommend checking the letter count to make sure it fits in the grid.

Signed, As A Contract Crossword Answer

The answer to the Signed, as a contract crossword clue is:

INKED (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 18, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Signed, as a contract Crossword Clue FAQ

What is INKED?

Inked is a verb meaning to mark with words or a design with ink. For example, you may have inked a contract which essentially just means that you’ve signed it. You can also get ‘inked’ which means you’ve got a tattoo.

Need some help with more daily puzzle games? Then be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword section, our Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides.