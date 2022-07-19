We have all of the known answers for the Santa ___ (city in Silicon Valley) crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Santa ___ (city In Silicon Valley) Crossword Answer

The answer to the Santa ___ (city in Silicon Valley) crossword clue is:

CLARA (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Santa ___ (city in Silicon Valley) Crossword Clue FAQ

What is CLARA?

Santa Clara is a city near San Jose, in Silicon Valley. A lot of tech companies are based here and as of 2020, it has a population of 126,723.

