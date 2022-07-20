We have all of the known answers for the Rating only one chili, on a menu crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

From time to time, though, you'll come across a crossword clue that you just can't figure out. That's where we come to the rescue, as this guide will give you the answer for today's crossword clue, as well as the letter count, to help you complete the entire puzzle.

The complete list of answers to the Rating only one chili, on a menu crossword clue can be found below. In instances where more than one answer is provided, it's because the clue is used in multiple puzzles. To ensure you've got the right one for your puzzle, we recommend checking the letter count to make sure it fits in the grid.

Rating Only One Chili, On A Menu Crossword Answer

The answer to the Rating only one chili, on a menu crossword clue is:

MILD (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 20, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Rating only one chili, on a menu Crossword Clue FAQ

What is MILD?

Mild is an adjective meaning not severe, serious, or harsh. It can also mean gentle and not easily provoked. You may sometimes say that food is mild in its flavor, meaning it’s not particularly punchy or spicy.

