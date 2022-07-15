We have all of the known answers for the Petty emotion crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

The complete list of answers to the Petty emotion crossword clue can be found below. In instances where more than one answer is provided, it’s because the clue is used in multiple puzzles. To ensure you’ve got the right one for your puzzle, we recommend checking the letter count to make sure it fits in the grid.

Petty Emotion Crossword Answer

The answer to the Petty emotion crossword clue is:

SPITE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 15, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Petty emotion Crossword Clue FAQ

What is SPITE?

Spite is when you intentionally do something to upset, hurt or annoy someone. For example, you may intentionally forget to do something for someone out of spite.

