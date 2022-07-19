We have all of the known answers for the Opposite of vacation crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Opposite Of Vacation Crossword Answer

The answer to the Opposite of vacation crossword clue is:

WORK (4 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 19, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Opposite of vacation Crossword Clue FAQ

What is WORK?

Work is what we all do in order to earn money and live. It can come in all different forms, from working at a store, to being an executive for a business, to a mechanic or an electrician. As you take a break from work to go on vacation, the opposite of vacation is work.

