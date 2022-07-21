We have all of the known answers for the Opposite of tight crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

You know what they say, completing a crossword a day keeps the doctor a way. In fact, I don’t think anyone actually says that, but it’s still an enjoyable brain workout that’ll test your vocabulary skills and general knowledge. From time to time, though, you’ll come across a crossword clue that you just can’t figure out. That’s where we come to the rescue, as this guide will give you the answer for today’s crossword clue, as well as the letter count, to help you complete the entire puzzle.

Take a look below to find the answer to Opposite of tight crossword clue. Make sure to check the letter count, whack it in your grid if it’s correct, and just like that you’ll be ready to move onto some of the other answers. When you get one, other answers can become much easier to get thanks to letters that show up in both words. Fingers crossed this helps you on your way to completing it!

Opposite Of Tight Crossword Answer

The answer to the Opposite of tight crossword clue is:

LOOSE (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 21, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Opposite of tight Crossword Clue FAQ

What is LOOSE?

Loose means to not firmly or tightly be fixed in place or fit something. It can easily be detached or removed, such as a child’s loose tooth. You may also say that a t-shirt is loose fitting when it doesn’t cling to your physique.

For more crossword clue answers, you can check out our website’s Crossword section. We also have related posts you may enjoy for other games, such as the daily Jumble answers, Wordle answer, and Heardle answer and Byrdle clue and answer.