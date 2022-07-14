We have all of the known answers for the One taking off regularly for work? crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

One Taking Off Regularly For Work? Crossword Answer

The answer to the One taking off regularly for work? crossword clue is:

PILOT (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 14, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

One taking off regularly for work? Crossword Clue FAQ

What is PILOT?

A pilot is someone who operates the flying controls of an aircraft, but it’s also the name for an episode of a TV or radio show that’s made to test audience reaction with a view to the production of a full series. If a show has a successful pilot, it normally gets greenlit for a complete series.

Pilot therefore can also be used as an adjective for a scheme that’s done to help experiment or test something before being introduced more widely.

