We have all of the known answers for the Not cool crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Looking for today’s crossword clue answer? Fear not, there’s nothing wrong with seeking out a bit of help to assist you in cracking that particularly pesky clue, and that’s where we come in to help. This guide will talk you through everything you need to know to crack today’s puzzle, including the letter count, so you can have all the bragging rights in your office.

Have a peek at the answer to the Not cool crossword clue and make sure to double-check the letter count to ensure it’ll fit in your grid. If you see multiple answers provided, it’s because the clue has been used in a few different puzzles. That’s where making sure the letter count matches your puzzle is important, so you don’t accidentally write in the wrong answer.

Not Cool Crossword Answer

The answer to the Not cool crossword clue is:

UNHIP (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 14, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Not cool Crossword Clue FAQ

What is UNHIP?

Unhip is the complete opposite of someone being ‘hip’ or cool, and basically means you’re unaware of current fashions or trends.

Need some help with more daily puzzle games? Then be sure to check out Twinfinite’s crossword section, our Wordle answer, Heardle answer, Jumble answer and Byrdle clue and answer guides.