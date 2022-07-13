We have all of the known answers for the Liver or kidney crossword clue to help you solve today’s puzzle.

You know what they say, completing a crossword a day keeps the doctor a way. In fact, I don’t think anyone actually says that, but it’s still an enjoyable brain workout that’ll test your vocabulary skills and general knowledge. From time to time, though, you’ll come across a crossword clue that you just can’t figure out. That’s where we come to the rescue, as this guide will give you the answer for today’s crossword clue, as well as the letter count, to help you complete the entire puzzle.

Have a peek at the answer to the Liver or kidney crossword clue and make sure to double-check the letter count to ensure it’ll fit in your grid. If you see multiple answers provided, it’s because the clue has been used in a few different puzzles. That’s where making sure the letter count matches your puzzle is important, so you don’t accidentally write in the wrong answer.

Liver Or Kidney Crossword Answer

The answer to the Liver or kidney crossword clue is:

ORGAN (5 letters)

The clue and answer(s) above was last seen on July 13, 2022 in the NYT Mini. It can also appear across various crossword publications, including newspapers and websites around the world like the LA Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and more.

Liver or kidney Crossword Clue FAQ

What is ORGAN?

An organ is a part of the body that has a very specific vital function to keeping the organism alive. As listed in the crossword clue, both the liver and kidney are organs, but so too are lungs, the heart and the skin.

Hopefully this should send you on your way to completing today's crossword.

